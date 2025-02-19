Southern Nomads Rugby Club visit Mooragh Park this Saturday to face their Ramsey counterparts in the pair’s latest Manx Shield clash.
Since Christmas, both sides have been turned over in friendlies against a powerful Douglas Casuals team and, with Cheshire ambitions still on the horizon, the two teams will want to acquit themselves well.
A home tie for England against Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday may well have a say on the outcome of this game.
The northerners are definitely missing a few, although last Saturday a few newish faces emerged in the red and black shirt.
Leo McVicar bagged two tries on his debut and there were also two for wing Adam Dempsey in only his third game.
Ffinlo Corkill made a little cameo on the wing and Owen Bevan showed he has blossomed into a little ginger terrier while at university.
Nomads’ Rob Craine seems to be their form man this season. He was excellent pre-Christmas against Ramsey and scored their only try last Saturday against Douglas.
The remainder of the team are capable and experienced too, with skipper Finn McGregor able to play a number of positions and a good hard runner with ball in hand.
This should be a close game and is impossible to call. Kick off is 2.15pm.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 22:
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Ashton-Under-Lyne @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Bury v Vagabonds @ Bury ko 1pm
Manx Shield
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
