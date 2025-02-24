Ramsey won the weekend’s Manx Shield clash with Southern Nomads at the Mooragh Park 58-19.
Number eight Josh Corteen led the way with four tries and there was also a hat-trick from skipper Matt Meechan.
After a scoreless opening 10 minutes Ramsey lit up the scoreboard with the first of Corteen’s four.
He hit the Nomads’ defensive line at pace and burst through to score under posts.
Tom Moffatt converted for a 7-0 lead.
From the restart Ramsey were in again. Adam Dunlop broke clear on the right wing and as he drew the last defender, he delivered the perfect pop pass to Meechan who was on his shoulder and he ran in the first of his three-try haul.
Just after the 20-minute mark Corteen turned from scorer to creator.
He slipped through the midfield defence and found Brandon Atchison in some space on the right touchline.
Atchison was brought down but not held and he regained his footing to finish off.
Moffatt added his second conversion. Another restart brought another try. This time Jared May made the opening and replacement Ste Kneale scored with his first touch of the ball. Moffatt again converted and Ramsey were 26-0 ahead.
As half-time approached some interplay between Moffatt and Atchison down the right flank got Ramsey into a good attacking position and Meechan was able to slip over the line from close range for his second of the game and a 31-0 half-time lead.
There was no respite for Nomads after the break.
Only two minutes in Ramsey’s Adam Clark broke clear on the left wing and Corteen was on hand to finish for his second.
Nomads then finally arrived at the party. Ramsey conceded a string of penalties and the final one was tapped quickly and fired wide to Ollie Howard who crossed for the try.
Either side of the hour Corteen snaffled tries three and four.
The first came when he finished a Meechan break and the fourth when he stole a Nomads’ lineout and galloped in from 30 metres.
The net result was a 46-5 lead and no prospect of a Nomads comeback.
The men in green kept fighting though and with 12 minutes remaining they picked up their second try of the day.
Dick Seed fielded a Ramsey drop out and made a huge carry back to the Ramsey 22. The ball was recycled and a grubber past the defence was picked up by Mark Young for the try. He converted it himself to make it 46-12.
The final seven minutes brought three more tries.
Ramsey fullback Will Millsopp got the first of these with Simon Corlett’s head claiming the assist.
Jared May, who had been replaced in the Ramsey side by Kyle Shnier, donned a Nomads shirt when they lost a man and he piled over the Ramsey line to score Nomads third try of the day, before Meechan went in to complete his hat-trick.
Moffatt’s fourth conversion brought down the curtain on Saturday’s action.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Results: Saturday, February 22
Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds 24-32 Ashton-Under-Lyne
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Bury 29-17 Vagabonds
Manx Shield
Ramsey 58-19 PDMS Southern Nomads