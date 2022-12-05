Big wins for Nomads’ Whites and Ramsey’s Blues saw a change at the top of the Manx Shield standings.
The Whites moved into top spot when they beat Nomads Greens 59-24 at Ballakilley while at the Mooragh Park, Ramsey’s Blues beat their Reds 64-29.
Two early tries from the veteran Andy Lean gave the Whites an early lead.
Tony Quinn pulled one back for the Greens but tries from Sam Kennaugh, Jack Sleight and Mike Evans restored the advantage.
Quinn pulled another back but Keiran Maddrell went in at the other end and Lean completed his hat-trick.
After conversions from George Callister and Sean Christian were tallied up the Whites led 37-14 at the break.
In the second half Jon Jurczynski and Josh Smith added to the Greens woes and Lean bagged his fourth of the afternoon with Mark Young also picking up a score.
Jack Wallis went in for the Greens but it wasn’t enough.
At the Mooragh Ivo Morrey opened up the Blues’ account.
Brandon Atchison doubled the lead before Luke Ward pulled one back for the Reds with Atchison and Nathan Robson respectively adding conversions.
Morrey’s second though, plus a try from Jake Richmond left the Blues 22-7 ahead after 20 minutes.
Dan Richmond and Harri Radford then both added tries for the Blues before Connor Cracknell and Matt Meechan both hit back for the Reds to leave the Blues 36-19 ahead at half-time.
Meechan and Ward both added their second tries early in the second half to reduce the lead to just seven points. The Blues then cut loose. Jake Richmond grabbed his second Ivo Morrey completed his hat-trick and the ever-present Atchison added two more to also bag three.
Regional 2 North West
Glossop 28-20 Douglas
Counties 3 ADM Lancs/Cheshire
New Brighton 73-7 Vagabonds
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Castletown AWO Western Vikings
Emerging Nomads 59-24 Southern Nomads
Ramsey Blues 64-29 Ramsey Reds
