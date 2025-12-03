PDMS Southern Nomads’ under-13s rugby side recorded a dominant away win in the first round of their Cheshire Junior Cup campaign last weekend, beating Anselmians 75-5.
The game started with some strong, direct running from both sides, with the Birkenhead team’s pack hitting hard in the centres.
Nomads’ defence was unyielding though and some great ruck pressure allowed some early turnover ball that eventually gave them the first score within two minutes.
Anselmians kept the pressure up and some good kicking helped them clear their lines time and time again, but Nomads were relentless and the scoreboard began to consistently tick over.
The Manx side's backline started to take charge and the spaces began to open up out wide.
Anselmians finally broke through to score with a great snipe from the scrum half at the edge of the scrum, but this was the only time Nomads would let them through.
A fantastic first-half performance from Rhys Oddy was cut short with a collarbone injury and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.
With great strength in depth, the bench was able to maintain the dominance at the contact area and the floodgates opened.
With such a strong group performance, there was no way to separate out a man of the match, but Eli Dawson was mentioned in dispatches for some seriously solid tackling once a few of the Nomads big-hitters left the field.
Next up in the pool rounds is a local derby with Douglas before heading back across the water to face a strong Birkenhead Park side.
GAZ WATT
FIXTURES
Saturday, December 6:
Regional Two North West
West Park (St Helens) v Douglas @ West Park ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Dukinfield v Ramsey @ Dukinfield ko 12.30pm
Vagabonds v Bury @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Western Vikings v Douglas Celts @ QEII School ko 2.15pm
