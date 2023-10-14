Vagabonds won away 37-10 at Chorley to keep up their push in Counties 4 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire.

Vagas crossed the whitewash five times with Jon Ferguson, Matty Jones, Cam Findlay, Tom Gascoyne and Ross Pulman scoring.

Findlay ran out top scorer after kicking a penalty and three conversions.

Full round-up in Tuesday's Examiner.Results

Regional 2 North West

Altrincham Kersal 25-20 Douglas

Counties 4 ADM Lancs/CheshireChorley 10-34 VagabondsRavenscroft Manx ShieldPDMS Southern Nomads 14-57 RamseyCastletown 36-41 Western Vikings