Douglas’ quest for an away win continues after they lost 33-24 at Altrincham Kersal in Regional 2 North West on Saturday.
On the road previously, poor starts have handed opposition the initiative early on to leave the Manx side chasing the game.
The weekend was no exception, as Altrincham opened the scoring in the first minute following a missed tackle down the blindside.
Shortly afterwards, player-coach Phil Cringle was yellow carded for slowing the ball when the hosts had the line at their mercy, but it seemed inevitable that Altrincham would extend their lead.
Thirteen minutes in, and AK mauled over and kicked the conversion for 12-0.
Douglas did roar forward with the first good piece of possession they had, and when AK infringed at the breakdown Nathan Robson slotted the penalty from 30 metres.
AK got back in their stride with two rapid tries either side of the half-hour mark.
Jonty Cope then broke through from full-back and was unfortunate not to capitalise when Kyle Martin looked clear.
James Ross and Charlie Henthorn were menacing with possession, but scoring chances weren’t going to hand and it was 26-3 to the hosts at the break.
Into the second half and back to the Douglas away fixture playbook.
Half-backs Robson and Josh Duncan, looking more and more settled with each game at nine and 10, were starting to pull the attacking strings but the Altrincham defensive line was holding firm.
Then two blows for Douglas as handling errors when on the attack lead to AK counters which in turn lead to two yellow cards for the Manx side in space of only seven minutes.
First Ross was carded for a high tackle, before Robson followed after stopping a tap penalty when Altrincham had promising possession.
AK's fifth try followed shortly after for 33-3, but after Robson’s return from the sin bin it was Douglas who were to completely boss the final quarter of the game.
A try from centre Harry Hewson, who rounded his man having been given space down the right flank to dot down, was converted by Robson for 33-10 and Douglas at last turned the screw.
Multiple AK scrum penalties conceded should maybe have brought more reward, but the pressure wasn’t turned to points and in the end a penalty allowed AK to clear.
Man of the match Cope scythed through a tiring AK defence and set sub Cal Dentith away on an arcing 40-metre run that was only stopped with a dangerous high tackle.
The referee awarded a penalty try with AK lucky to keep 15 on the field.
Douglas were not done yet, and scored their third try through Duncan who sidestepped his man in midfield and strode clear to touch down. Robson converted for 33-24.
Simon Hoddinott and Ryan Wren emptied the bench, and Douglas looked on for an unlikely bonus point or two after their lethargic showing of the first 40.
Douglas had possession deep in AK territory and went through the phases with skipper Blake Snell, Oldfield and Cartwright driving on, but just when it seemed their patience would be rewarded, an 80th minute dab behind the AK defence was angled too close to the touchline and harmlessly ran out of play.
BEN EGGLESHAW