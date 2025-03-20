Isle of Man rugby player Harry Thompson has been included in the Sale Sharks first team squad for this weekend’s clash with Newcastle Falcons.
The Greater Manchester outfit will travel to Kingston Park for the Friday night fixture in the Gallagher English Premiership, which kicks off at 7.45pm.
Thompson, alongside fellow islanders Patreece Bell and Aaron Pope, joined the club’s under-18s squad for the 2020-21 season before signing full-time contracts in 2022.
Thompson made his first team debut for Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Doncaster Knights two seasons ago, while Bell has been in the first team set-up in recent weeks.
While the latter is not in the squad this weekend, England international and former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd is back in the team after being involved in the Six Nations recently.
Rodd will start the match, while academy graduate Thompson is named on the bench.