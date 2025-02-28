This is essentially the battle for second place as Ramsey have all but won outright and while Nomads won the previous encounters this season, a smaller QEII pitch may just assist Western Vikings and drive a close result.
Nomads were a tad under-gunned for last week’s trip to Ramsey and were punished for it.
This Saturday, however, the absence of the 6 Nations and the slightly shorter journey may attract a few back.
Mark Young and Finn McGregor both put in big performances on Saturday to keep the Nomads heart beating.
They’ll need a little more against Vikings. Harry Goodwin and Ed Knight have been honing their skills in league rugby with Vagabonds and Knight bagged two tries against Ramsey a fortnight ago. This has the makings of a close game.
Douglas Casuals take on Ramsey in friendly
Don’t be fooled by the Casuals’ name or the friendly fixture.
This is a quality Douglas side which has beaten Ramsey and Nomads already this side of New Year.
Douglas can only name an 18-man squad for their league match and anyone not involved can join the Casual side to bring current experience to compliment the past experience which many of the Casuals have in abundance.
Players like Danny Creer, Mark Shortland and Carl Conroy have bags of good level rugby under the belt and with the addition of a few youngsters this side is very dangerous.
Ramsey should see the return of Jake Richmond, Sam Corlett and gamechanger Micheal Flynn this week.
All were away at 6 Nations on Saturday and slotting these players in alongside the form men Matt Meechan and Josh Corteen should give Ramsey an edge, but will it be sharp enough?
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Fixtures: Saturday, March 1
Regional 2 North West
Douglas v Bowdon @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Bury v Vagabonds @ Bury
Manx Shield
Western Vikings v PDMS Southern Nomads @ QEII ko 2.15pm
Friendly
Douglas Casuals v Ramsey @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.15pm