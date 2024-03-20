The visit to Winnington Park will be a tester for Douglas in Regional Two North West this Saturday.
Currently placed 10th, Park may not have won away all season but at home they have won five and lost four, scoring 278 and conceding 278 points.
This has kept them bobbing around in the second half of the table.
The Northwich side last picked up winners’ points against Bowdon on February 3, and Douglas won the reverse December fixture 24-17 in rather more comfortable manner than the scoreline suggests.
If Douglas travel with their strongest selection, points beckon.