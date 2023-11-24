Ballacottier Primary School won the inaugural Tag Rugby Schools Cup at the weekend.
Hosted by Douglas Rugby Club, the competiton saw more than 150 school children playing across 24 teams.
The Ballacottier Bravehearts beat the Arbory Aces 7-4 in the final to run out deserved winners.
In the other finals, Laxey Lions beat St Mary’s Mavericks in the Plate and Ashley Hill Aces beat Peel Panthers in the Shield competition.
Chief Minister Alf Cannan and Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who both know a thing or two about rugby themselves, were impressed by the standard on show and were on hand to give out the winners’ prizes.
While those three teams took home the trophies, all of the boys and girls who played were awarded medals and a hot dog.
Mark Varley, a junior coach at Douglas Rugby Club who organised the tournament, said: ‘It was a great afternoon to see so many come down to Douglas Rugby Club. We had 150 kids, 24 teams, boys and girls, just having such a great afternoon.’
While some of the youths had played the game before, quite a few had never tried organised rugby before and the afternoon gave them an opportunity to play a sport which has long prided itself on being open and inclusive to everyone.
Varley said: ‘That was the key really, one of the reasons we started this tournament, we really wanted to try and grow the game so we thought if we put on an exciting tournament and, for the first time, get all schools coming together so kids could play their schoolmates.
‘Thanks to our sponsor Canaccord and Santander, all the kids have gone away with hotdogs, medals, t-shirts and trophies today but hopefully they’ve all had a fun afternoon and we look forward to hopefully seeing many of them play the game again.’
Varley also thanked the coaches, members and players from Douglas Rugby Club who gave up their time to organise the tournament.
If your child wants to get involved in rugby, you can contact Douglas Rugby Club, which trains at 1pm on Sundays on Facebook, or contact any of your local teams with junior set-ups.
