Former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd played the majority of the second half as England beat Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday teatime.
The Sale Sharks’ prop forward was a 43rd-minute replacement for Ellis Genge as the Red Roses made an emphatic start to their campaign with a 48-7 victory at Twickenham.
It was the 25 year old’s 11th cap for England and his first since last summer’s tour to America and Argentina.
The former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year will be hoping to retain his place in Steve Borthwick’s squad for the remainder of the tournament, starting with Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match with Scotland at Murrayfield.
That game kicks off at 4.40pm and will be broadcast on ITV.
Rodd has been a mainstay for his club side this season, featuring nine times and playing nearly 500 minutes across the league and European Champions Cup.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.