FC Isle of Man bagged only a fourth home win of the North West Counties Premier Division campaign on Saturday evening when they edged past Euxton Villa 1-0 at the Bowl.
Jacob Crook’s deflected strike gave the Manx side the win, drawing them level on points in the standings with their opponents from Chorley.
After a first half of very few openings, Crook scored his third goal in two games to seal the win in the 73rd minute to seal the points.
Despite moments of quality from, in particular, Ravens’ attackers Dean Pinnington, Charlie Higgins and Ste Whitley, it was the defence of both sides who dominated proceedings, limiting chances and ensuring a tight game.
The game’s decisive moment came midway through the second half when Crook’s shot took a wicked deflection to wrong foot visiting keeper Oliver Lombard.
The Ravens’ task was eased in the 81st minute when Euxton Villa were reduced to 10 men following a red card for Rajwinder Uppal.
The Manx side now sit in 19th place on 34 points from their 34 games played.
FC Isle of Man are back on the road next Saturday afternoon with a game against Barnoldswick Town, the latter side having won the reverse fixture in October.
After that the Ravens then have a run of seven home games in a row starting with the visit of table-topping Wythenshawe on February 21.
Following the match, FC Isle of Man interim manager Rick Holden said: ‘It was a hard watch all round - we remembered they were direct from the reverse fixture, but once we’d dealt with that we swatted them off and should have really finished them off in the first half with the chances we created. Eventually we got there though.
‘They came here to make it difficult for us and we found it difficult to get going, but it was good solid performance.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.