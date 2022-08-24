Cheshire Bowl clash called off
Friday 26th August 2022 4:15 pm
Rugby: Ramsey v Southern Nomads (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The Cheshire Bowl rugby clash between Ramsey and Southern Nomads has been called off this weekend.
The two teams had been due to go head-to-head at Mooragh Park on Saturday afternoon in the first competitive game of the 2022-23 season.
Unfortunately, Nomads have been unable to field a team and therefore the game will not go ahead as planned, although the two sides will hold a friendly instead.
