The Boxing Day rugby bonanza started with a 25-25 thriller at Poulsom Park in Castletown’s annual Chris Scott Memorial.
Ultimately, the captain’s XV and the president’s XV proved inseparable.
Adam Creamore, Short Aaron, Harry Goodwin, Jack Goodwin and Jimbo Emmett all crossed for the captain’s side, with Morgan Armstrong-Paton, Chris Horton, Pete Martin, Barry Lawson and Orry Quaye tying the game up for the president’s.
Armstrong-Paton did have a conversion to win the game with the final kick, but in true season of goodwill style he deliberately spooned the kick wide to ensure that rugby was the only winner on the day.
Just down the road at Ballakilley Park, Southern Nomads’ over-30s just edged out the under-30s by one point, winning 32-31.
Gaz Watt, Connor Stephens, Andy Lean, Rob Craine and Ian Hargreaves all crossed for the overs, with Sean Christian, Finn McGregor, Sami Benbatoul and George Collister replying at the other end. A solitary Mark Young conversion proved the difference between the two.
The game between Douglas and King William’s College at Port-e-Chee ended with a 24-22 win for the latter, while at Vagabonds everyone was too focussed on doing their charitable bit and no result was provided. But there was an incredible £2,115 raised for Hospice Isle of Man in memory of the late Marg McGee.
Boxing Day results
Chris Scott Memorial
President’s XV 25-25
Captain’s XV
Other friendlies
Southern Nomads Over-30s
32-31 S’ Nomads Under-30s
Douglas 22-24
King William’s College
Paul Clelland Memorial
Vagabonds v Young Farmers late result
--------
FIXTURE
Saturday, December 30
Front Row Challenge
Jim Nicholson’s Front Row All Stars v Vagabonds Ladies
@ Mooragh Park ko 2pm