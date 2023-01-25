Birkenhead Park await Douglas in Regional Two North West and there’s no doubt their Wirral neighbours Anselmians will have shared some details of their recent experience at Port-e-Chee.
Pretty much everyone impressed last Saturday for Douglas and selection may only involve positional quandaries.
Bradley Bowmar’s try-scoring selection at number 10 looked to have worked well in the 35 minutes available before injury replacement Snellgrove stepped in - and to date Bowmar is the only fitness test on the horizon.
Harry Hewson, since his return from injury, has been selected on the wing to make room for Jack Shimmin in midfield and there may be changes to bring Hewson’s all-court action to bear.
Allied to the pace that Kyle Martin brings at full back, amplified when experience brings earlier Martin decision-making on the counter, Hewson can make a difference.
Up front, as you’d expect with Phil Cringle in charge, the forwards are going well. The line-out looked a lot steadier against Anselmians and the scrum was occasionally on top and in good nick until penalised at the set-piece.
If Douglas on their travels can bring the intensity of their performance against Anselmians to bear, league points are within reach.
Douglas squad: Owen Carvin, Thomas Coleman, Ralph Clarke, Simon Hoddinott, Rob Todd, Conor Garland, Craig McGee, Niall Killey, John Dutnall, Luke Hyland, Bryn Snellgrove, Bradley Bowmar, Aidan O’Shea, Harry Hewson, Kyle Martin, Sam McCord, Jack Shimmin, Phil Cringle, Brendan Kelly, Miguel Costa, Callum Dentith, David Sherwin.