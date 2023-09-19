Douglas RUFC travel to Lancashire this Saturday in Regional Two North West where Vale of Lune will look to continue their home form against the visitors, with the Manx side winless at Powderhouse Lane since November 2017.
Both sides are nil from three to date, but Douglas perhaps have more cause for optimism.
No fewer than 11 players were unavailable for the last game versus Liverpool St Helens, yet Douglas could have got more than a losing bonus point.
Enforced positional changes, integrating new caps and a smattering of LSH good fortune combined to let slip a handy first-half lead.
With any number of players returning to action, coach Phil Cringle’s selection process revolves more around restoring an attacking edge than shoring up any defensive lapses.
Indeed, Douglas are second only to league leaders Crewe and Nantwich in points conceded.
Simon Hoddinott’s return will add dynamism to the pack, and Brett Pyke and Kyle Martin a little extra pace out wide.
Once Douglas manoeuvre Guy Barrons and Sam McCord in to open prairie, Douglas may start to rumble.
Fixtures
Saturday, September 23:
Regional Two North West
Vale of Lune v Douglas
@ Vale of Lune
Counties Four ADM
Lancs/Cheshire
Ellesmere Port v Vagabonds
@ Ellesmere Port ko 2.30pm
Women’s NC1 North West
Chester Devas v Vagabonds
@ Chester ko 3pm