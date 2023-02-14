Douglas Rugby Club travel to Manchester this weekend to face Broughton Park in Regional Two North West.
Much will depend on who Douglas coach Phil Cringle has available against the side in 11th place and seven league points behind Douglas with two games in hand.
Wilmslow are in 12th with a game in hand and eight points in arrears of Douglas in 10th, and Wilmslow visit Winnington Park who are six points ahead of the Manx side.
With four games to play, it’s brewing into quite a scrap for the bottom four and points from this expedition would be welcome.
Douglas plus marks recently include the debuts of two young forwards, Percy Hampton and Toby Poole-Wilson, and the form of Sam McCord, Aidan O’Shea and Kyle Martin.
McCord is growing into a genuine and regular threat to any defensive line, while O’Shea seems to be revelling in the responsibility of helping those around him.
Martin is one of two players to have completed every match, Conor Garland being the second in a low-profile but high workload environment.
The loss of Owen Carvin may be covered by Ralph Clarke, although Cringle’s introduction off last week’s bench was hugely influential and may prompt an earlier appearance.
Harry Hewson’s fitness test on an ankle roll will be watched with interest, so important is he to the cause, and the losing Douglas record at Broughton Park is due a correction.
Douglas squad:
Ralph Clarke, Rob Todd, Simon Hoddinott, Conor Garland, Percy Hampton, Thomas Coleman, Wilf Kermode, Luke Hyland, Aidan O’Shea, Bryn Snellgrove, Jack Shimmin, Sam McCord, Kyle Martin, Phil Cringle, Brendan Kelly, Toby Poole-Wilson, Miguel Costa, Dave Sherwin.