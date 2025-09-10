After both Manx sides lost their opening games in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire at the weekend, Ramsey and Vagabonds take to the road again for week two this Saturday.
The northerners head for Bury, while Vagas go south to Congleton who beat Ramsey last weekend.
Ramsey have never played Bury before in league competition so there’s no past form to establish an outcome. Ramsey were chasing a late win in Congleton last week and leaked a score which cost them a losing bonus point. Bury by contrast ran in seven tries in a bonus-point win against Oldham.
But a club wedding this week will leave Ramsey a little short-handed and has resulted in some young and old call-ups.
The old warhorse Aaron Curphey returns to the forwards and youngster Ffinlo Corkill gets a start in the back row.
Joey Callow switches from fullback to scrum-half with the highly experienced Fintan Cummins slotting into the 15 jersey.
Al Christian and James Lantry cover the wings meaning there’ll be a big scrap for any karaoke machine after the game. Finally youngster Fynn Bradley will make his debut from the bench.
Vagas lost 24-0 away at Burnley last week in a game cut short following a serious injury to Burnley replacement Tom Wooler, and they’ll be itching to get stuck in again.
Skipper Dan Bonwick reported no Vagas injuries following the game and will be looking for a big performance.
But Congleton were missing a few last Saturday because of a stag trip and could be a little stronger this week.
The two sides have met four times previously with the stat chart showing its two each in terms of wins. Vagas will fancy their chances here but winning away is never easy.
The Ramsey game kicks off at 3pm with Vagabonds starting at 1pm.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
