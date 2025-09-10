Douglas Rugby Club travel to Sandbach this weekend having got off to a flier in the first round of Regional Two North West fixtures last Saturday.
The Cheshire side won 41-53 at Burnage, while Douglas also claimed a bonus-point win at Port-e-Chee beating North Ribblesdale in dramatic style.
One of the keys to the Douglas was the lineout combination of Liam Kirkpatrick and hooker Josh Campbell.
Under the severest pressure in the dying moments of the match, with Douglas 19-22 behind, man-of-the-match Campbell’s accurate throwing and Kirkpatrick’s catching and distribution were flawless.
This is testament perhaps to preparation on Tuesday and Thursday training nights, and certainly a nod to the winning mentality in not settling for a share of the points when penalties were awarded.
With Harry Hewson and Josh Duncan dovetailing in midfield and Jonty Cope threatening from deep at fullback, the combinations coach Phil Cringle selects to board the morning flight will be in the running on Saturday.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
