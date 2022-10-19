Douglas face tough trip to Anselmians this weekend
Douglas Rugby Club travel to league leaders Anselmians on Wirral for round seven of the Regional Two North West this weekend.
The Manx side will be bolstered by last Saturday’s win over Altrincham Kersal and the likely return of at least one key player from injury in Simon Hoddinott.
Douglas weren’t at their complete best despite taking five points from round six and spurned a few opportunities for an even more comprehensive win.
Guy Wood needs some TLC on a persistent ankle niggle to be back to his influential best and, with Luke Hyland returned to the selection mix too, an even stronger team is in prospect.
History may be bunk, but over the last few seasons Douglas have recorded some startling away wins – Bowdon, Burnage, Waterloo, Vale of Lune and Rochdale for example, and in particular a 17-43 win at Anselmians.
The form guide suggests a home win, but everyone loves an underdog.
Fixtures
Saturday, October 22:
Regional Two North West
Anselmians v Douglas @ Anselmians
Regional 3 ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ellesmere Port v Vagabonds
Women’s NC One North West
Vagabonds v Eccles @ Ballafletcher ko 2pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield all ko
@ 2.15pm
Castletown v Nomads Greens
@ Poulsom Park
Nomads Whites v Eastern Barbarians
@ Ballakilley Park
