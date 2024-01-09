Douglas Rugby Club travel to Shropshire side Whitchurch in Regional Two North West this Saturday. with both sides on 28 league points having played 13 and won five.
Douglas are only ahead in seventh on points difference and, although the 19-0 win at Port-e-Chee in September versus Whitchurch may have broken the losing Douglas run, the Manx team have improved since without question.
But beware any home side in this league. Whitchurch travelled to fourth-placed Crewe & Nantwich last week to win by a solitary point, and two weeks ago lost by one point at home to Bowdon who look fairly nailed in the second promotion spot.
Douglas will need all their well-honed travelling nous and a repeat of the recent form against Vale of Lune.
But if Altrincham Kersal don’t take points against visitors Crewe & Nantwich, Douglas have the chance to move up to sixth.