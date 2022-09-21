Douglas hoping for first points of the campaign against Vale
Douglas Rugby Club will host Vale of Lune at Port-e-Chee in Regional Two North West this Saturday afternoon.
The visitors picked up their first points of the season with a 41-22 home win over Broughton Park on match day three, whereas Douglas are still looking for their first points.
Vale of Lune’s visit to Port-e-Chee last April was the preverbal game of two halves, with the Douglas team only waking up after half-time.
By that point the damage was done after going in 0-26 at the break, with the final score being 21-57.
The Manx side will be looking for another man of the match performance from Guy Wood and the leadership in the pack from Liam Kirkpatrick.
With the right ball, this is a team that should have the legs on most oppositions.
Still missing through injury are the quartet of Si Hoddinott (hamstring), Shay Waterworth (shoulder), Harry Hewson (head) and Blake Snell (head).
Kick-off is at 3pm and entry to the ground is free of charge.
Douglas squad will be selected on Thursday from: R. Todd (c), S. Garland, O. Carvin, C. Garland, J. Dutnall, W. Kermode, C. McGee, L. Kirkpatrick, L. Hyland, G. Wood, C. Henthorn, M. Morley-Green, S. McCord, B. Kelly, C. Markl-Ferns, K. Martin, T. Coleman, M. Costa, J. Shimmin, A. O’Shea, N. Killey, R. Clarke, M. Rose.
coaching
Mini and junior coaching takes place every Sunday from 1-2pm at Douglas RUFC.
The club also runs play sessions designed for boys and girls aged three and four to develop their social and physical environment based on rugby’s core values.
