Douglas host Altrincham Kersal on Saturday afternoon in a sixth versus eighth battle in Regional Two North West.
A bonus-point win could propel the victor up to fifth.
The reverse fixture at Stelfox Avenue in October went to the wire after the Manx side rattled up a 14-point lead, only to succumb 25-20 at the death as Douglas continuity went out of the window and AK squeezed over the line.
Since then Douglas have knitted together, and four wins on the bounce since the start of December bodes well.
Despite this the Port-e-Chee side have lost Brad Bowmar, Percy Hampton and Josh Duncan to their travels.
Wilf Kermode and Douglas rugby development officer Brett Pyke are likely to stand in, while Angus Wheeler continues his promising comeback after injury.
With Crewe & Nantwich hosting Burnage, and Douglas having a game in hand on the latter via Kirby Lonsdale’s re-arranged visit here on March 9, the fully booked NFU pre-match lunch will be as lively as ever.
By sheer coincidence, AK’s last visit in October 2022 was also hosted by NFU and resulted in a 39-19 home win. Kick -off this weekend is 2.30pm.
Douglas squad: Simon Hoddinott, Rob Todd, Owen Carvin, Liam Kirkpatrick, Conor Garland, James Good, Angus Wheeler, Blake Snell (captain), Kyle Martin, Luke Hyland, Guy Barrons, Luca Simmons, Sam McCord, Wilf Kermode, John Dutnall, Craig McGee, Sean Garland andShay Waterworth.