Douglas host Altrincham Kersal
Douglas host Altrincham Kersal at Port-e-Chee in round six of the Regional Two North West division of the national league on Saturday.
This is a 12th versus ninth contest at 1pm, with the teams separated by five points or one bonus point win.
In round five AK at home beat Broughton Park comfortably, while Douglas with a losing bonus point were narrowly held off at Wilmslow. AK’s last visit fell victim to the weather and a rare match cancellation after arriving at Ronaldsway in February, and at Timperley in October 2021 a high-scoring draw was one of the results that kept Douglas on track.
Both teams finished last season in the bottom half of North One West and Douglas in particular have sights set on improvement with player recruitment and the signing of coach Phil Cringle.
With players returning from injury, the selection meeting may be a long one but ultimately fruitful when Douglas at last up anchor.
Douglas squad: Owen Carvin, Robert Todd, Sean Garland, John Dutnall, Ralph Clarke, Simon Hoddinott, Blake Snell, Niall Killey, Liam Kirkpatrick, Craig McGee, Luke Hyland, Aidan O’Shea, Kyle Martin, Charlie Henthorn, Max Morley-Green, Sam McCord, Callum Dentith, Guy Wood, Conor Garland, Dave Sherwin, Max Rose, Stephan De Beer, Brendan Kelly.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
