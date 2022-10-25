Douglas host Birkenhead
Douglas host Birkenhead Park in Regional Two North West at Port-e-Chee this Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 2.15pm.
The Manx side will be well aware of the task ahead, having clashed in cup and league rugby since the 1970s. Recent history has seen only one Park win at Port-e-Chee in February following the English side’s relegation from Premier North in 2017-18, while five Douglas seasons at level six (Regional Two North West) have seen some epic struggles between the two.
Park are in third place having won five from seven, already hoping to stay within reach of the unbeaten top two of Anselmians and Waterloo who face off on Saturday at Waterloo.
Douglas in 10th need to hoover up home points and continue where they left off against Altrincham Kersal, and the squad appears geared to do so.
Seth Waterworth has returned to contact training, Harry Hewson is still unavailable, but Bradley Browmar fills a centre berth and Guy Wood has worked on a troublesome ankle to be declared fit.
Niall Killey, Craig McGee, Liam Kirkpatrick, Sam McCord and Sean Garland return to the selection table having all missed the trip to Anselmians. Dave Sherwin, Miguel Costa and Brendan Kelly boosted their CV against Anselmians so will be in the running, and coach Phil Cringle has some good dilemmas.
It could just be that home advantage and the home crowd do the trick.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
Simon Hoddinott, Robert Todd, Owen Carvin, Conor Garland, John Dutnall, Blake Snell, Sean Garland, Craig McGee, Liam Kirkpatrick, Kyle Martin, Aidan O’Shea, Bradley Browmar, Jack Shimmin, Max Morley-Green, Charlie Henthorn, Guy Wood, Thomas Coleman, Brendan Kelly, Dave Sherwin, Miguel Costa
