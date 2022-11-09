Douglas host Broughton this weekend
Subscribe newsletter
The Manchester-based side head to Port-e-Chee with a five-point advantage in the league and on the back of a surprise loss last week at Winnington Park.
Douglas were also hoping for more than they took away from Bowdon in a 36-10 defeat. Injury to new cap Bradley Browmar in the warm-up before last week’s kick-off prompted immediate changes, and Luke Hyland’s 10 points from a converted try and penalty were Douglas highlights.
Owen Carvin returns to the squad and Browmar’s hamstring will have been under intense physio scrutiny. It’s probably a few days too early for Liam Kirkpatrick to return, but Harry Hewson may resume in the centre and tee-up winger Sam McCord for a big game.
Hooker Thomas Coleman may have done enough to stay in the squad and a fit Charlie Henthorn could resume at full-back or wing after injury against Birkenhead Park. If Guy Wood is fully fit again, Brendan Kelly off the bench could resume his try-scoring from the left wing. KO 2.15pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |