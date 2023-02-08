The visitors are riding high in the division after five straight wins, including a home win against leaders Anselmians just over one month ago.
Douglas with five to play are in a scrap with Winnington Park, Broughton Park and Wilmslow for ninth to 12th places and the three remaining home matches at Port-e-Chee are key events.
Coach Phil Cringle will point to the January 21 home performance against Anselmians as a sample of performance needed, the narrow loss when a win was looking possible at 21-25 achingly close.
Douglas have lost John Dutnall to injury but will have Niall Killey and Craig McGee to bolster back-row options, while Owen Carvin should be back on front row duty after missing the Birkenhead Park trip. Luke Hyland continues at scrum-half and will be paired with Bryn Snellgrove or Aidan O’Shea at number 10.
With Harry Hewson, Sam McCord and Kyle Martin let loose on the wide expanse of Port-e-Chee, Cringle’s men have more than a shout at this one.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT