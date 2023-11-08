Bowdon are regular visitors to the island and fixtures have been fiercely entertaining as much as difficult to predict. Last season’s double by Bowdon included a 29-39 thriller at Port-e-Chee, after Douglas had won both home and away the previous season.
Douglas squad news includes the expected debut of front-row man Jack Laughnane, a strong new recruit, and the return of prop Simon Hoddinott.
His contributions in the tight and in the loose are key to the Douglas game, but Angus Wheeler with a hand injury and possibly Brett Pyke with an HIA will be unavailable.
The Manx side are not short of cover though, with back-row and three-quarter options where Percy Hampton and Kyle Martin will hope to move off the bench.
Shay and Seth Waterworth and John Dutnall may feature in selection thoughts and, as ever, Thursday night training can unveil surprises.
Douglas coach Phil Cringle’s modus operandi brings out the best when needed and playing the top two on consecutive weekends is the ultimate litmus test.
Get an early spot for this one – kick-off is at 2.15pm.