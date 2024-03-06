If promotion and relegation follows last season’s mathematics, Kirby Lonsdale are on a knife edge of survival ahead of their visit to Douglas Rugby Club this Saturday.
Their run-in includes leaders Birkenhead Park, second-placed Bowdon and Crewe & Nantwich in fourth. It’s a five-point margin to Winnington Park above.
Douglas have reason to be cautious though as two away wins, an away draw and two bonus points at Burnage last time out show KL won’t be going quietly. They certainly won’t be keen on relegations in successive seasons, having subsided from Regional One North West last term.
Tha Manx side have every reason to perform as well as they can. As a game in hand, points here would help in the chase of Whitchurch in seventh, and more importantly stretch away from Altrincham Kersal below.
Fingers crossed that winger Guy Barrons has recovered from hamstring problems, especially with family travelling from the USA for the home match on March 19.
Harry Hewson may not find full match fitness before the seasons end, but even a 75 percent Hewson will do a midfield job for coach Phil Cringle. Sam McCord could get another taste of the roaming full-back role and Liam Kirkpatrick’s return after unavailability will further strengthen a forward pack that was already mighty.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT