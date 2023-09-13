Douglas Rugby Club host Liverpool St Helens at Port-e-Chee in Regional Two North West this Saturday afternoon.
The last time league and union international Ray French and the St Helens team visited in April 2017, Douglas ran up a 91-12 scoreline on their way up to North One West.
The Moss Lane outfit have at last climbed the slippery league pole and, although having lost their opening two matches to prop up the league table, one was against the surprise package so far in Crewe and Nantwich and the other versus promotion candidates Bowdon.
The Manx side will feel short-changed with two losing bonus points from their openers, but as players are introduced to the Douglas way and others recover from injury, momentum will build.
Harry Swayne’s welcome return and introductions for Angus Wheeler, Max Fairburn, Guy Barrons and Luca Simmons are pointers to the future.
Chris Bollen is restored to the front row and Seth Waterworth should bolster the pack after missing the Kirkby Lonsdale trip.
There won’t be a repeat of the 2017 margin, but Douglas will be mighty keen to pick up a vital win at Port-e-Chee.