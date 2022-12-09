Douglas Rugby Club host fifth-placed Rochdale for the last 2022 home fixture at Port-e-Chee in Regional Two North West on Saturday.
The hosts may have a changed side from last week’s narrow loss at Glossop. Injuries to Guy Wood, Owen Carvin and Bradley Bowmar will prompt a hail of late fitness tests as Aidan O’Shea, Charlie Henthorn and Ralph Clarke look to return. Rochdale at home did thump Broughton Park last week, but Douglas are beginning to string together a semblance of form to climb the league table.
Winger Sam McCord is one of many to have grown in performance after September’s fixture at Rochdale saw Douglas leading in the second half before a dramatic turnaround left them empty-handed. The experience will have strengthened Port-e-Chee resolve.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT