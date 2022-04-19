Douglas host Vale of Lune at Port-e-Chee

Simon Hoddinott in action for Douglas against Vale of Lune when the sides last met at Port-e-Chee back in March 2020 (Photo: Richard Ebbutt)

The penultimate match of Douglas RUFC’s season brings Vale of Lune to Port-e-Chee and memories of the September tie at Powderhouse Lane when the Manx side was denied a win in the dying seconds.

The latest fixtures for Douglas and Vale involved Stockport, and both were beaten by the untroubled league leaders. Flight cancellations caused the demise of the Douglas fixture at Kendal on April 9 and has at least given a battered squad time to heal and prepare.

In March 2020, Vale brought a junior team alongside the seniors and a large crowd of supporters to make a memorable weekend, despite the seniors’ 30-7 loss to a rampant Douglas.

Kick-off is 3pm.