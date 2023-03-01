Douglas RUFC host Winnington Park in the knowledge that points from the remaining two home fixtures would probably ensure a seventh season of level six rugby at Port-e-Chee.
Broughton Park, one spot and nine points behind Douglas, have two matches in hand but are unlikely to get much out of Waterloo and Birkenhead Park in particular.
Park may struggle even at home to Altrincham and Glossop, and although bottom side Wilmslow are not mathematically done for, trips to league leaders Anselmians and ninth-placed Glossop may seal their fate.
Douglas will want to decide their own destiny after grinding out a 27-28 win at Winnington Park in November.
The Manx squad has changed considerably since, mostly through injury, although the return of Harry Hewson, Bradley Bowmar and John Dutnall last week was bolstering news.
Aidan O’Shea misses the concluding rounds, but half-backs Luke Hyland and Bryn Snellgrove could prompt some sparkle as the 150th birthday celebrations get into full swing.
The match will kick-off at 2pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT