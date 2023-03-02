Winnington Park returned the November favour when Douglas stole away from Burrows Hill with a one-point winning margin on Saturday.
Five tries in a tumultuous first-half set up a dramatic conclusion to the Regional Two North West match that saw Douglas let the win slip.
In perfect conditions at Port-e-Chee, Bryn Snellgrove sniped for an early try as the Douglas forwards asserted some control in the scrummage for 7-0.
But Park openside Matthew Treacy touched down after Simon Hoddinott was penalised by referee Billy Coulter with a yellow card for his strength in the tackle.
Douglas player/coach Phil Cringle erupted through midfield and fed Bradley Bowmar for a second try, only for Park centre Charlie Hyde to gamble in defence and pick off an intercept to go in unopposed.
Park number 10 Benjamin Elliott converted and added a penalty as Douglas received a second yellow card. Luke Hyland responded with a 35-metre Douglas penalty, and the lethal finishing power of Tel’s-sponsored right winger Sam McCord took Douglas to 22-15 at the break.
Park winger Nicole Chilufya’s 50th-minute solo try in the left corner for 22-20 broke previously firm tackles, and alongside Douglas lineout misfires and a third yellow card, the second-half lead was precarious.
Elliott thumped over a second penalty to go ahead in the 70th minute, and Hyland lined up a 40-metre penalty effort minutes later that proved just out of reach.
The losing bonus point may yet be enough if Douglas are to contest a seventh season of level six rugby, but it could be close.