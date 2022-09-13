Douglas return to happy hunting ground in Rochdale
Douglas Rugby Club head off-island to face Rochdale in Regional Two North West on Saturday afternoon.
This was a happy hunting ground for the Manx side in 2017-18 when the teams were ensconced in North One West and Rochdale were dropping down to Cheshire/Lancashire Division One.
Promoted as runners-up last season to Anselmians, Rochdale beat visiting Bowdon in their opener and lost at Broughton Park in week two, albeit with a losing bonus point.
With Douglas in round three looking for their first league points, selection may be a more difficult task than last week’s when Simon Hoddinott, Aidan O’Shea and Guy Wood were unavailable.
All three are key components to the Douglas game plan and decisive on the counter, an aspect that the Manx side was lacking against Glossop.
Harry Hewson, Max Morley-Green and Sam McCord are match-winners in waiting, and if Douglas are to take points away from Moorgate Avenue, they’ll need to see some front-foot ball coming their way.
Douglas squad: Owen Carvin, Sean Garland, Rob Todd (captain), Simon Hoddinott, Jon Dutnall, Conor Garland, Craig McGee, Liam Kirkpatrick, Brendan Kelly, Luke Hyland, Harry Hewson, Sam McCord, Kyle Martin, Guy Wood, Aidan O’Shea, Callum Dentith, Max Rose, Thomas Coleman, Ralph Clarke, Niall Killey, Max Morley-Green
