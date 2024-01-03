Only two points and two league places separate visitors Vale of Lune and hosts Douglas RUFC in Regional Two North West this Saturday.
The incentive of a possible top-six place for the winners is likely to bring out the best in both sides.
With a question mark over the postponed Kirby Lonsdale fixture at Port-e-Chee on December 9, Douglas will want to cement a mid-table position and recent form suggests they have the chance to do so.
Vale drew at home with third-placed Crewe and Nantwich last time out, while Douglas were putting Liverpool St Helens to the sword at Moss Lane to wrap up 2023 in style.
Centre Luca Simmons is away, but back-row Percy Hampton and hooker Jack Loughnane may return to the squad after injury to further strengthen coach Phil Cringle’s hand.
Given soft going at the very best, there’s bound to be some rotation off the bench amongst the bigger men. Kick-off 2pm.
Douglas squad from: Rob Todd, Sean Garland, Simon Hoddinott, Seth Waterworth, Liam Kirkpatrick, Conor Garland, John Dutnall, Blake Snell, Ralph Clarke, Percy Hampton, James Good, Kyle Martin, Luke Hyland, Sam McCord, Bradley Bowmar, Guy Barrons, Josh Duncan, Owen Carvin, Shay Waterworth, Jack Loughnane.
