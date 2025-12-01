Mother Nature won the rugby battle at Mooragh Park on Saturday, with Ramsey and Vagabonds finishing in a no-score draw in what were difficult conditions.
A freezing north wind and driving rain made all facets of the game difficult, with neither side really getting to grips with it.
Vagas started into the teeth of the gale and quickly got going. Theo Head joined the line from fullback and sliced through the Ramsey defence. He angled for the right-hand corner but the final pass to Max Ingrassia agonisingly went to ground and Ramsey cleared.
The next chance came midway through the half. Ramsey scrum-half Dan Kelly switched to the blind side of a scrummage and rifled a kick into Vagas’ territory to earn a 50:22 lineout.
Adam Dunlop claimed the throw and Ramsey drove for the line. The driving maul got over the tryline but Ben Hardman was held up and Vagas got the chance to clear.
That was pretty much the sum total of the first-half efforts and they turned round with Ramsey to face the wind.
The second half fell quickly into a pattern as Ramsey tried to retain possession and grind their way upfield yard by yard. The tactic was gaining territory but, with numb fingers trying to catch a wet ball, they repeatedly turned the ball over and Vagas thumped it downfield for a repeat.
As the half wore on it became clear that the game could be won by a single score which prompted Cam Findlay to chance his arm with some drop goal attempts. The first drifted just wide and the second was charged down.
A scoreless draw wasn’t really the result that either team wanted but there was a palpable sign of relief when referee Daryl Richards blew the final whistle as cold, wet players and spectators scampered into the clubhouse for warmth.
RESULTS
Saturday, November 29:
Regional Two North West
Douglas 29-12 Widnes
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ramsey 0-0 Vagabonds
Friendly
Ramsey U16 P-P Vagabonds U16
