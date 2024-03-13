Crewe & Nantwich are the visitors to Douglas Rugby Club at Port-e-Chee in Regional Two North West this Saturday.
The away side have some history with Douglas, harking back to 1979 and a 10-10 draw in the Cheshire Cup.
In 1982 there was another cup battle at Port-e-Chee when Douglas progressed 12-9, before a gap to Courage league combat in 1992-93 and 2008-09.
The margins have always been close and Crewe are bringing a large party of supporters behind a team in a good run of form and easily maintaining fourth place.
They beat Winnington Park comfortably at Park, beat Bowdon at Crewe and came within a whisker of plundering a win at leaders Birkenhead Park who look nailed-on for promotion.
In November, Douglas came away empty-handed from Cheshire 38-19, but the Manx side up front have improved since and at Port-e-Chee can be a different proposition.
Douglas lose flanker Angus Wheeler on his travels and Liam Kirkpatrick will be in Dublin, but Owen Carvin, Rob Todd and Cal Dentith return.
Training will be sure to figure line-out work as an area of improvement and catching Whitchurch four points ahead in seventh is still within reach.
Kick-off on Saturday is 2.45pm.