Douglas travel to Birkenhead Park this weekend

Douglas RUFC versus Birkenhead Park usually provides entertainment, and the February encounter at Port-e-Chee was no exception.

Park escaped with the points as Douglas were on a scoring march that faltered just at the last and 20-23.

At Birkenhead this Saturday, if Douglas are firing on all cylinders they have the firepower to upset the odds.

Wide of the heavyweights up front, Harry Swayne has the weaponry outside him and in Kyle Martin on the wing there’s gas to spare.

On a few occasions, but not nearly enough, Martin with early ball and a sniff of space has skinned his opposite number with apparent ease.

With Aidan O’Shea returned to midfield where he was influential last week and, if Harry Hewson is available, the mix is a healthy one.

Will Cain’s injury has probably pitched Jack Shimmin in at the deep end, but once asserted in attack and defence he’ll be a valuable asset.

With five league fixtures left to play this season and pitches firming up, traa dy liooar.