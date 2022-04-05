Douglas travel to Kendal

Douglas RUFC travel up to Kendal in the knowledge that the Shap Road ground will be echoing to Manx cheers on Saturday.

Supporters are making the trip by sea and air, with some as far as Berkamsted making the journey north.

The hosts have lost their last three league matches and are in danger of slipping too far behind the front three to make up ground with their remaining two fixtures. Although Stockport ran in 40 points at Shap Road in March, that was the first loss of the season at home for Kendal and Douglas will need to be at their cussed best.