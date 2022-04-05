Douglas travel to Kendal

Subscribe newsletter
Douglas RUFC travel up to Kendal in the knowledge that the Shap Road ground will be echoing to Manx cheers on Saturday.
Supporters are making the trip by sea and air, with some as far as Berkamsted making the journey north.
The hosts have lost their last three league matches and are in danger of slipping too far behind the front three to make up ground with their remaining two fixtures. Although Stockport ran in 40 points at Shap Road in March, that was the first loss of the season at home for Kendal and Douglas will need to be at their cussed best.
The return of Craig and Kyle Martin will add pace, and fingers are crossed for Robert Todd’s recovery from the injury that sidelined him late in the game last week. The best sight on a crowded Douglas touchline last Saturday was Harry Swayne strolling in the sun as he recovers from the injury sustained at Birkenhead on March 26 - the operation at Aintree Hospital was completely successful.
