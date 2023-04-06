While not quite on the same scale as the glory days of the 1980s, Vagabonds are hosting their annual Easter rugby weekend.
The action gets underway on Good Friday at 7pm when they host visitors Leigh for some social Easter drinkies.
On Saturday, the pitch based action gets going with junior games from midday.
These are followed by women’s under-30 v over-30 at 1pm and finally the annual ABC match which this year is Vagabonds v Leigh at 2.30pm.
The ABC game is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and marks the anniversary of a tragic accident in 2003 which claimed the lives of three young Vagabonds Adam Pope, Benji Jones and Anthony Shaw whose nickname was Chewie and who makes up the C in ABC.
As a mark of respect, Vagabonds have special permission from the RFU to use ABC on their front row shirts in memory of the three.
