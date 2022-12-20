All leagues etc take a break this weekend in the world of rugby, but there’s still plenty of local Christmas action mostly taking place on Boxing Day.
Chris was an all-round club legend and many members look forward to the annual get-together to relax and share memories of Chris.
Anyone wanting a run out is welcome to turn up with their boots.
A little further down the road, Southern Nomads are holding their annual festive thrash at Ballakilley.
It’s a little bit different here though and proceedings get underway with a touch rugby game which is open to women and children from age group under-12s upward too.
But at half-time things get a bit more serious and at 1.30pm the men take the field in a full-contact affair.
At Port-e-Chee, Douglas RUFC’s annual overs v unders game takes a new twist as they face off against King William’s College at 2pm.
Finally, Vagas bring down the curtain on Boxing Day with their annual Paul Clelland Memorial match against the Young Farmers.
Kick off at Ballafletcher is 2pm with some charitable fund raising in the clubhouse afterwards.
Fixtures
Monday, December 26:
Castletown’s Chris Scott
Memorial game
@ Poulsom Park ko 12pm
Southern Nomads U30
v Southern Nomads O30
@ Ballakilley Park ko 1pm
Douglas v King William’s College @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Vagabonds v Young Farmers
@ Ballafletcher ko 2pm