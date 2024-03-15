The Cheshire Plate isn’t a significant trophy in the great scheme of things but when a final is played on Manx soil between two Manx teams it becomes a milestone event.
This season Ramsey and Western Vikings have both qualified from their respective pools and Cheshire RFU will be in attendance to watch the game.
On paper it should be Ramsey’s game. They’ve pretty much swept all before them this season and have some serious firepower in the back line. Nathan Robson at nine, Conor Goodall at 10 with Brandon Atchison and Jake Richmond outside means they have some options.
The question is whether the Ramsey forwards will be up to the job. Josh Corteen, Eddie Lord and skipper Matt Meechan are all doubtful with injury issues and Vikings will be tough to beat in the forwards.
The Goodwin brothers are fierce competitors and the father and son pairing of Juan and Harvey Callister will look to create problems all over the park.
Don’t be fooled by Ramsey’s playing record, this will be a tough game and it’s a final too. These kind of games can bring out the best in an underdog team and Vikings won’t be there to make up the numbers.