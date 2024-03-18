Port St Mary’s Patreece Bell picked up his fourth cap for Ireland’s under-20 in Friday’s Six Nations finale against Scotland.
The Sale Sharks prop played the majority of the second half, coming on as an early replacement for the injured Jacob Boyd.
Despite Friday evening’s result, the Irish were unable to pip England to the overall title with the latter side coming from behind to triumph 45-31 in France.
This meant the English were victors by a single point in the final championship standings.
Bell, who played his junior rugby for Southern Nomads in the island, and the rest of the squad’s attentions will now turn to this summer’s World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.