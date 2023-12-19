All leagues and cup competitions take a break this weekend in the world of rugby, but there’s still plenty of local Christmas action mostly taking place on Boxing Day.
Castletown kick off proceedings at Poulsom Park with their Chris Scott Memorial game. Chris was an all-round club legend and many members look forward to the annual get-together to relax and share memories of him.
Anyone wanting a run out is welcome to turn up with their boots.
A little further down the road, Southern Nomads are holding their annual festive thrash. It’s a little bit different here though and proceedings get underway with a touch rugby game at 1pm which is open to women and children from age group under-12s upward too.
At half-time though, things get a bit more serious and at 1.30pm the men take the field in a full-contact affair.
At Port-e-Chee, Douglas RUFC’s annual overs v unders game has become a dads and lads game which will be played under touch rugby rules.
This kicks off at 1pm before Douglas face off against King William’s College at 2pm.
Finally, Vagas bring down the curtain on Boxing Day with their annual Paul Clelland Memorial match against the Young Farmers.
Kick off at Ballafletcher is as yet unconfirmed but is likely to be around 2pm, with some charitable fund-raising in the clubhouse afterwards.
FIXTURES
Boxing Day, December 26:
Chris Scott Memorial
@ Poulsom Park Castletown
ko 12pm
Southern Nomads Over-30s v Southern Nomads Under-30s
@ Ballakilley Park
ko 1.30pm
Douglas v King Williams College @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Vagabonds v Young Farmers
@ Ballafletcher ko tbc