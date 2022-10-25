Four-way clash at top of Manx Shield this weekend
There’s a feast of rugby at Mooragh Park this Saturday when the four leading sides in the Manx Shield meet each other.
The action gets underway at 1.30pm when leaders Ramsey Blues take on second-placed Nomads Whites and is followed at 3pm by Ramsey’s Reds v Nomads Greens.
The Blues top the table after four games but only by a single point. Connor Casey’s side lost their opening game against Nomads Greens but are unbeaten since. The Whites have a game in hand though and beat the Greens to boot, so are in a slightly stronger position.
The Reds and Greens are in a similar position to each other: they’ve both lost one game and it was the intra-club one.
There should be some fine players on the field in both matches.
Blues’ Conor Goodall has been in excellent form in the 10 jersey and Brandon Atchison has pretty much played every position in the back line already this season and remains one of the quickest men in Manx rugby.
But the Whites also have some great pedigree in the back line with Max Fairbairn, Tony Quinn and Will Taisia all on form.
In the Reds v Greens game, Josh Corteen is the form man for Ramsey in the forwards, with Ivo Morrey and Danny Howard providing the pace outside.
For the Greens, Sean Christian and Mark Young have the kicking prowess to see them pick up points off the tee and the nous of Harry Brereton in the forwards will see them through the tough stuff.
Fixtures
Saturday, October 29:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Birkenhead Park
@ Port-e-Chee ko tbc
Counties Three
ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Thornton Cleveleys @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Ramsey Blues
v Nomads Whites
@ Mooragh Park
ko 1.30pm
Ramsey Reds v Nomads Greens @ Mooragh Park
ko 3pm
