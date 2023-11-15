With the Cheshire Plate and Bowl competitions looming, Ramsey, Southern Nomads and Vagabonds rugby clubs are meeting at Ballafletcher in a three-way round robin friendly this Saturday.
Ramsey look poised in the Cheshire Plate having won two from two and their final game is away at Moore next Saturday. A trot out for 40 minutes each against Vagabonds and Nomads is ideal preparation.
For Vagas, things haven’t gone so well in the Cheshire Bowl and theoretically they have one fixture left at Christleton.
With a short break in their league games, this series of friendlies is perfect as a little gap filler.
Finally, Nomads still have a mathematical chance of Cheshire qualification but need to win their final game and hope someone else does them a favour. These matches on top of the stiff test at Douglas last week will help them out.
Low contact session
at Castletown
Castletown continue their recruitment activities this weekend with a low contact session at Poulsom Park starting at 1pm.
The session is based around a rugby league variant called X-League and is a great way to get involved with rugby but without the pain. The session is free as well as fun.
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 18:
Regional Two North West
Crewe & Nantwich v Douglas @ Crewe & Nantwich
Friendlies
Vagabonds v Ramsey
@ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm
Vagabonds v
PDMS Southern Nomads
@ Ballafletcher ko 3pm
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Ballafletcher
ko 3.45pm
Rugby Workshop
Low contact rugby
@ Poulsom Park ko 1pm