Intra-club games take place in Manx Shield
As the Manx Shield starts to take shape after two rounds, the action hots up for Ramsey and Southern Nomads with both their sides facing their own clubmates this week.
Elsewhere this Saturday, the third game of the round sees Castletown make the trip up to Peel to face Western Vikings.
At Mooragh Park, Ramsey Reds host their Blues side. The Reds have only played once and find themselves in third place in the standings just behind the Blues, but the Reds look to have the stronger backline while the Blues forwards may just have the edge.
Brandon Atchison has carried on from where he left off last season and is in razor sharp form for the Reds, while two new players have grabbed some attention too: Ivo Morrey scored a hat-trick on debut and Brayden Roche was fairly sharp last week too.
There are first team places up for grabs at Mooragh Park too. Ramsey face Caldy next weekend ahead of their Cheshire Bowl games and this intra-club game will be an ideal chance to impress for a spot in the Bowl squad.
Down at Ballakilley, it will be a similar story for Nomads. Their Bowl campaign isn’t too far away and this is a good opportunity for players to stick a hand up to the selectors.
Orry Watterson, Tony Quinn and Max Fairbairn will surely be in the mix and Alex Long has been kicking well so far too and I expect to see them on the scoresheet again this week.
Western Vikings were schduled to go up against Castletown at QEII in the other game this Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, the match has been called off.
Fixtures
Saturday, September 17:
Regional Two North West
Rochdale v Douglas @ Rochdale
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Bury v Vagabonds @ Bury
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
all ko @ 2.15pm
Ramsey Reds v Ramsey Blues
@ Mooragh Park
Nomads Greens v Nomads Whites @ Ballakilley
Western Vikings P-P Castletown
