Irish rugby legend Gordon D’Arcy will be the visiting the island in April for a special charity fundraising evening.
The night is organised by the Wooden Spoon organisation, which is a rugby orientated charity.
The island branch has a tradition of raising funds and have raised over £180,000 since they started work.
D’Arcy won 82 Ireland caps in a 16-year career which saw him pick up three Heineken Cups and four league titles with Leinster. He also went on two British & Irish Lions Tours.
The dinner is on Friday, April 19 at the Palace Hotel and all funds raised will go to junior rugby in the island and Manx Specialist Provision Centre for children with significant disabilities.
There are no administration costs involved and all funds raised will remain in the island.
There are a variety of ticket and sponsorship packages available and to find out more, email Jo McCabe at [email protected]