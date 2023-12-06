Kirby Lonsdale make a maiden league visit to Douglas Rugby Club at Port e-Chee this Saturday in the first of the return matches this season.
Although currently propping up the Regional Two North West league table, KL won 19-13 at Underley Park in September and have a game in hand following last week’s postponements.
Douglas hooker Jack Laughnane will be out until after Christmas, but Angus Wheeler and Brett Pyke may return to the squad.
Luke Hyland looked fully recovered in his number 10 role against Winnington Park and Liam Kirkpatrick brings open-field marauding to his second-row stint.
Josh Duncan (pictured) may be one of the youngest squad members, but he brings a mature head to the full-back role – first to acknowledge a fluffed kick from defence and last to bask in a booming 50-metre plus touch finder - where his seemingly effortless running style can bamboozle defenders.
Douglas are beginning to find their form, although it was never far away as the five losing bonus points (highest in the division) suggests.
Fixtures
Saturday, December 9:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Kirkby Lonsdale
@ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Counties Four ADM
Lancs/Cheshire
Ashton-under-Lyne v Vagabonds @ Ashton-under-Lyne
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Western Vikings v
IOM Barbarians
@ QEII School
Friendly
Dukinfield v Ramsey
@ Dukinfield
ko 1pm